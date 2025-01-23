Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new season of The Night Agent is available to watch on Netflix now.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotly anticipated season two of The Night Agent is available to watch on Netflix from January 23 with all 10 episodes ready to binge watch this weekend.

The first season of The Night Agent was released March 2023. The story follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) monitoring an emergency line and answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter is back in season two and this time he is trying to stop the use of a chemical weapon K.X gas. According to ScreenRant the new series “will explore primarily new characters and a new conspiracy, meaning several members of the original cast won't be returning.” The good news is Peter’s love interest Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) will be back for season two.

Most definitely the breakout hit of 2023 for Netflix so far, The Night Agent follows an FBI agent as he receives a call that plunges him into deadly conspiracy at the White House. | Netflix

Who is Gabriel Basso?

The lead role of Peter Sutherland is played by American actor Louis Gabriel Basso. The actor, 30, began his career as a child actor and starred in the movie Super 8 when he was 16-years-old. He also had a regular role on the Showtime series The Big C. More recently the actor played J.D vance (the now vice president of America) in Hillbilly Elegy (2020) He also starred in the movie Trigger Warning alongside Jessica Alba (2024).

Despite the on screen chemistry between Peter and Rose in real life Gabriel and Luciane are just good friends. It appears the actor is currently single and doesn't have any children.

The actor was almost a real life Navy Seal until he got a torn labrum (a tear in the cartilage that lines the hip or shoulder joint). He is also fully qualified in stone walling. In an interview with Variety he said: “If I build a stone wall — that’s a thing. I’ve served the community. I think there’s more important things that a 30-year-old man can do with his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Basso is reportedly six feet tall and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Season 3 of The Night Agent begins filming in February 2025.

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent season 2 are available to watch on Netflix from January 23.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now