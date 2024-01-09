You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment has been receiving mixed reviews on social media

You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment follows sets of genetically identical twins for 8 weeks as they change their diets to see how different foods can impact our bodies.

Released on January 1, there are plenty of opinions being shared on social media, with one Netflix fan even threatening to "cancel my Netflix subscription". So, what is You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment about and why has it caused such a stir? Here's everything you need to know.

What is You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment about?

You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment examines what happens if identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a way to explore how certain types of food can affect our bodies. The study is based on a Stanford experiment and delves into the impact the "Standard American Diet" can have on your health.

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body."

Is there a trailer for You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment in December 2023. In it we meet our groups of identical twins who are taking part in the study, with an expert revealing: it is "about your greens, not your genes". You can watch the trailer for You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment below.

What have Netflix fans said about You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment?

There has been a mixed response to the documentary on social media, with one account commenting under the Netflix trailer on X, "This sort of propaganda makes me want to cancel my Netflix subscription", and another stating: "This is by far the most biased documentary I’ve ever seen. You should publish exactly what was fed to each participant, otherwise it’s just anti-meat propaganda."

However, there have also been positive reviews, with one X user sharing: "everybody stop what you’re doing and go and watch “you are what you eat, a twin experiment” on Netflix".

When can I watch You Are What You Eat: The Twin Experiment on Netflix?