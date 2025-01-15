Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actor previously starred in Netflix series One Day and is about to take on a dramatic new role in Prime Target.

Leo Woodall is set to star in the new Apple+ TV series ‘Prime Target.’ If you’ve already binged Prime Video’s ‘The Day of the Jackal’ series, then this looks like it could be your next obsession.

According to the synopsis, Leo Woodall, 28, stars in the crime-thriller as Edward Brooks, a young math postgraduate who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. However, he realises there is an enemy trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born.

The eight-part series features a star-studded cast including Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell. The first two episodes of Prime Target are set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 22, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday.

Watch the new trailer for Prime Target

Leo Woodall is best known for playing Jack in ‘The White Lotus’ (2021) and Dexter in the Netflix series ‘One Day’ (2024). The British actor will also be starring in the highly-anticipated film ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.’ Leo will play Bridget's young love interest Roxster McDuff and will be in cinemas from February 14.

Prime Target will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from January 22.

