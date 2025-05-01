Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some quiz show questions are so tricky they leave viewers stumped but ITV’s latest offering, hosted by David Tennant, is said to be so confusing people don’t even understand the rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new ITV game show - hosted by Dr Who star David Tennant - prompted confusion among viewers who couldn't understand the rules. People tuning in to catch the debut episode of Genius Game speculated perhaps that is the level of intellect needed to follow the new quiz, which started on Wednesday night (April 30).

Genius Game sees 11 competitors take on a series of challenging rounds, with one eliminated after each game - until the winner takes home a wad of cash. However, on Wednesday's show, the first game - Gold Heist - prompted confusion among viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contestants were given the task of stealing money from an imaginary vault of their choice. However, if too many people picked the same vault, they ended up 'in jail', frozen out of the game. Though it sounds simple, quiz fans were left scratching their heads as to exactly what was going on - and took to social media to vent their confusion.

Genius Game hosted by Dr Who star David Tennant left some viewers confused about the rules | ITV

One said: "Anyone else absolutely flubber-flustered with the rules?", while another said they were struggling "to keep up with what's going on in Genius Game".

Others said the show - which is based on a Korean game show - was too complicated for them to follow, with one asking: "Are we supposed to know what's happening?", while a fellow watcher posted: "I’m guessing that no one at ITV bothered to consider whether they were making things waaaaaay too complicated for the audience to actually follow?"

If you want to find out if you're sharp enough to follow the rules - let alone take home the money - Genius Game continues tonight on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm.