‘Love Island’ bosses are making a big change to the show for the upcoming series which could 'see the most sex ever'.

‘Love Island’ producers are clearly hoping for the sexiest summer yet, as they are going to open the famous private Hideaway for round-the-clock use.

The private room has previously only been available to pairings who are officially coupled up - and only when they have been voted in by their fellow islanders. But, for the upcoming 11th series it will be available to any couple any time they like.

That means that daters who would like to be more intimate won’t have to wait to win the approval of their peers to be able to have some more alone time - and, in a move sure to cause controversy and break hearts, neither will they have to be in an ‘official’ couple to do so either.

Show insiders told ‘The Mail Online’ that the purpose behind the decision is to encourage this year's cast to have more sex than ever before as they'll have the chance to have even more 'private time' away from fellow stars than ever before too.

In the previous series’ the Hideaway has been the one room in the famous ‘Love Island’ villa that all the couples want to get access to most, and given the nature of the room it’s also created some of the show’s most memorable and steamiest scenes. Back in 2021, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who went on to win the show, famously had such a raunchy night in the Hideaway that only the briefest moments of what they did could be shown on ITV as the rest was deemed too X-rated.

A TV insider said: “The Hideaway being open to all is a seismic move in ‘Love Island’ world. Contestants are desperate for the opportunity to have some private time with their love interest, but their chances have always been dependent on whether the room is available to use. But this open door policy will change all that and it's bound to be very busy. There's every chance this series could see the most sex ever and show bosses are certainly hoping that's the case to boost ratings.'

Previously, there were only two ways that couples could spend time in the Hideaway, if they were voted in by viewers or by their fellow islanders. The change to how access will be granted to the room is also not the only big change this season surrounding the Hideaway. Previously, lots of sexy accessories were left in the room also but they have been removed this year in the hope of encouraging people to progress their relationship without distractions.

In the past, couples have used the room to take their relationship to the next level or chat throughout the night so they can get to know each other better without anyone watching or listening . . . apart from the viewers.

Speaking about the new Hideaway rules, Executive Producer Mike Spencer told ‘MailOnline’: “The Hideaway has a new neon 'No Invite Needed' sign, so it could be the sexiest series of ‘Love Island’ ever. There is no invite needed to go in The Hideaway. I think this series is really sexy anyway but we will always take more. We want this series to be fun and young... single, fun people come abroad and find love… it's worked before and hopefully it will work again.”