Nicola Bulley new Channel 5 documentary: Everything you need to know, including when is it on
NationalWorld’s Nicola Adam is interviewed in the forthcoming Nicola Bulley new Channel 5 documentary
Almost one year on since Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27, 2023, Channel 5 have re-examined her disappearance for a new documentary. Appearing in the programme is NationalWorld’s Editor in chief (north), Nicola Adam, who has been interviewed having followed the case from the moment news of the disappearance broke.
Nicola was editor of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette during the search for Nicola Bulley, and talks about how they approached the ultimately tragic story of the missing mum of two. She said: "I've never known any story like it in terms of national and international attention across media and social media. In the documentary I talk about how, as local media who featured the search for Nicola from the first police appeal, we had to make ethical decisions around our coverage of a community so very close to home - while also covering it comprehensively."
The new Channel 5 documentary called Nicola Bulley: The Disappearance That Gripped Britain is a 75-minute one-off special which will feature unseen footage from an interview conducted by Dan Walker with Nicola’s partner, and will cover the timeline from when she went missing to the discovery of her body more than three weeks later.
There will also be testimony from others who lived through the tragic story of Nicola Bulley’s vanishing to the discovery of her body.
When is Nicola Bulley: The Disappearance That Gripped Britain on TV?
Nicola Bulley: The Disappearance That Gripped Britain airs on February 2 on Channel 5 at 9pm.
