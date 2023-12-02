Strictly Come Dancing: Nigel Harman quits competition hours before live show due to medical reasons
Sources are reporting that Nigel Harman has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing hours before the live show
Nigel Harman, the EastEnders star who was due to perform on tonight's live show of Strictly Come Dancing, has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to medical grounds.
The BBC has confirmed Nigel Harman has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing, with a statement from a BBC spokesperson, posted on social media site X, saying: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”
A post by @bbcstrictly on Instagram added: “Unfortunately, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones have had to withdraw from the competition. “We wish Nigel a speedy recovery and they both will be very much missed by our entire Strictly family.”
The actor, 50, had been due to compete with a Charleston to “Step In Time” from Disney’s “Mary Poppins” with his partner Katya Jones this evening as part of “Musicals Week.” Jones has said to have been left disappointed with his withdrawal but also echoed the sentiments regarding Harman’s recovery.
Harman was considered by Oddschecker as the favourite to leave the show at this point, with betting odds at 5/4. His withdrawal now means that Bobby Brazier, a popular contestant with viewers, is now the favourite to be voted out of this weekend’s episodes at 13/8, with Layton Williams close behind at 11/2
