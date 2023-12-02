Sources are reporting that Nigel Harman has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing hours before the live show

Based on statistics from previous winners Casinos.win former EastEnders actor Nigel Harman is the favourite to lift the glitterball trophy

Nigel Harman, the EastEnders star who was due to perform on tonight's live show of Strictly Come Dancing, has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to medical grounds.

The BBC has confirmed Nigel Harman has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing, with a statement from a BBC spokesperson, posted on social media site X, saying: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

A post by @bbcstrictly on Instagram added: “Unfortunately, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones have had to withdraw from the competition. “We wish Nigel a speedy recovery and they both will be very much missed by our entire Strictly family.”