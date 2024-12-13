Fans have proclaimed that they are “hooked” on Netflix’s latest star-studded series No Good Deed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends star Lisa Kudrow stars alongside Everybody Loves Raymond actor and creator Ray Romano in the new, twisty drama. The series has just landed on Netflix, with viewers already calling for more.

The show comes from Liz Feldman, the creator of another huge Netflix hit, Dead To Me. Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is No Good Deed about?

In the new Netflix show, Lisa Kudrow and on-screen husband Ray Romano have put their impressive Spanish-style villa on sale and begin welcoming prospective buyers. However, as the race to buy the house intensifies, family secrets hidden within the home boil to the surface.

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano are among the cast for No Good Deed. | AFP via Getty Images

Series creator Liz Feldman said that the show was born out of Covid lockdown-era scrolling. She said: “No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

Other stars who are part of the cast include Abi Jacobson, Linda Cardellini, Denis Leary and Luke Wilson.

What have fans been saying about No Good Deed?

The series has become an instant hit with viewers, earning itself rave reviews from some who have already binged the eight-episode series. One fan said: “No good deed on Netflix 10/10 crazy plot twist!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Okay two episodes in and I’m hooked. The balance of drama and comedy kinda gives me the same vibes as Devious Maids. I’m really enjoying it so far. #NoGoodDeed”

All episodes of No Good Deed are available to watch now on Netflix. As of yet, Netflix has not said whether or not No Good Deed will have a second series.