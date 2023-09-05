NTAs 2023 live: Jamie Laing leads stars at National Television Awards red carpet ahead of full results show
The National Television Awards sees British TV legends honoured in a night of live celebrations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The National Television Awards (NTAs) are one of the most prestigious British TV awards shows.
Stars have already begun to gather at the red carpet event ahead of the special live two and half hour award ceremony.
The evening will honour all forms of British TV and many famous faces are among the nominees, including Ant and Dec, Paul O'Grady, and Holly Willoughby.
NationalWorld will cover the red carper and awards ceremony live - and you can also catch all the action on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (5 Septemer) from 8pm.
NTAs 2023 coverage
Key Events
Judgement call on Vicky McClure's dress already by Marina Licht!
Someone has already made Marina's "not" list in terms of what people are wearing on the red carpet. Will she think anyone can top Vicky McClure?
Rob Burrow has arrived at the National Television Awards, alongside his wife - which Marina Licht wrote about earlier this afternoon. Burrow's documentary, "My Life With MND" is up for the "Best Documentary" award at this year's ceremony
Will Sarah Lancashire earn her third National Television Award tonight?
As the attendees make their way across the red carpet ahead of the ceremony later this evening, we took a brief look at Sarah Lancashire's history at the National Television Awards as she and 'Happy Valley' seem a fan favourite this evening to scoop awards.
NTAs 2023: live coverage of red carpet and ITV awards show as winners are announced
The National Television Awards are about to begin on ITV1 and ITVX this evening (5 September) at 8pm, with the live awards show broadcast until 10.30pm.
Awards in all categories of television, from dramas to game shows, and factual programmes to reality TV, are up for grabs tonight, and the stars have already begun to descend on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Unforgotten star Sinead Keenan and ollowed by Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing were among the first stars spotted on the red carpet tonight. Laing recently married his MIC co-star Sophie Habboo and the pair present the podcast, newlywedspodcast together.