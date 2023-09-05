Telling news your way
Live

NTAs 2023 live: Jamie Laing leads stars at National Television Awards red carpet ahead of full results show

The National Television Awards sees British TV legends honoured in a night of live celebrations

By Steven Ross, Marina Licht, Benjamin Jackson
39 minutes ago
The National Television Awards (NTAs) are one of the most prestigious British TV awards shows.

Stars have already begun to gather at the red carpet event ahead of the special live two and half hour award ceremony.

The evening will honour all forms of British TV and many famous faces are among the nominees, including Ant and Dec, Paul O'Grady, and Holly Willoughby.

NationalWorld will cover the red carper and awards ceremony live - and you can also catch all the action on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (5 Septemer) from 8pm.

NTAs 2023 coverage

Key Events

Show new updates
19:10 BSTUpdated 19:14 BST

Judgement call on Vicky McClure's dress already by Marina Licht!

Someone has already made Marina's "not" list in terms of what people are wearing on the red carpet. Will she think anyone can top Vicky McClure?

Vicky McClure on the red carpet at the 2023 National Television Awards (Getty)Vicky McClure on the red carpet at the 2023 National Television Awards (Getty)
Vicky McClure on the red carpet at the 2023 National Television Awards (Getty)
18:59 BSTUpdated 19:02 BST

Rob Burrow has arrived at the National Television Awards, alongside his wife - which Marina Licht wrote about earlier this afternoon. Burrow's documentary, "My Life With MND" is up for the "Best Documentary" award at this year's ceremony

18:47 BSTUpdated 18:50 BST

Will Sarah Lancashire earn her third National Television Award tonight?

As the attendees make their way across the red carpet ahead of the ceremony later this evening, we took a brief look at Sarah Lancashire's history at the National Television Awards as she and 'Happy Valley' seem a fan favourite this evening to scoop awards.

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Leading Actress award for 'Happy Valley', poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Leading Actress award for 'Happy Valley', poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Leading Actress award for 'Happy Valley', poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
18:25 BST

NTAs 2023: live coverage of red carpet and ITV awards show as winners are announced

The National Television Awards are about to begin on ITV1 and ITVX this evening (5 September) at 8pm, with the live awards show broadcast until 10.30pm.

Awards in all categories of television, from dramas to game shows, and factual programmes to reality TV, are up for grabs tonight, and the stars have already begun to descend on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Unforgotten star Sinead Keenan and ollowed by Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing were among the first stars spotted on the red carpet tonight. Laing recently married his MIC co-star Sophie Habboo and the pair present the podcast, newlywedspodcast together.

Jamie Laing attends the NTA red carpetJamie Laing attends the NTA red carpet
Jamie Laing attends the NTA red carpet
