NTAs 2023; What is the Special Recognition award and who have previously been the recipients?

With the NTAs in full swing, we’re eagerly awaiting the announcement who the Special Recognition Award winner is

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
4 minutes ago
While most of the awards and the nominees have been announced ahead of the National Television Awards, currently broadcasting live on ITV One and ITVX, there is one award that we only discover the recipient of the evening on the ceremony - the Special Recognition award.

The Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards (NTAs) is a prestigious honour that acknowledges individuals or programs in the television industry for their exceptional contributions, outstanding achievements, or profound impact on television and broadcasting. 

This award is not presented annually but is reserved for those whose work transcends the ordinary and significantly influences the landscape of British television.

Recipients of the Special Recognition award are typically individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields or who have made significant contributions to television over their careers. The award is a way to pay tribute to their remarkable work and celebrate their lasting legacy in the industry.

Who has previously been honoured with the Special Recognition award at the NTAs?

  • 1995: Julie Goodyear
  • 1996: David Jason
  • 1997: Robson Green
  • 1998: John Thaw
  • 1999: Michael Barrymore
  • 2000: Chris Tarrant
  • 2001: Des O’Connor
  • 2002: Ant and Dec
  • 2003: Sir Trevor McDonald
  • 2004: Caroline Quentin
  • 2005: Jamie Oliver
  • 2006: Sir David Attenborough
  • 2007: Jeremy Clarkson
  • 2008: Simon Cowell
MCC president Stephen Fry prior to Day Two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)MCC president Stephen Fry prior to Day Two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
  • 2009: Stephen Fry
  • 2010: Bruce Forsyth
  • 2011: Jonathan Ross
  • 2013: Joanna Lumley
  • 2014: No award presented
  • 2015: David Tennant
  • 2016: Sir Billy Connolly
  • 2017: Graham Norton
  • 2018: Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
  • 2019: David Dimbleby
  • 2020: Sir Michael Palin
  • 2021: Line of Duty
  • 2022: Sir Lenny Henry
  • 2023: TBA
