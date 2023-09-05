With the NTAs in full swing, we’re eagerly awaiting the announcement who the Special Recognition Award winner is

While most of the awards and the nominees have been announced ahead of the National Television Awards, currently broadcasting live on ITV One and ITVX, there is one award that we only discover the recipient of the evening on the ceremony - the Special Recognition award.

The Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards (NTAs) is a prestigious honour that acknowledges individuals or programs in the television industry for their exceptional contributions, outstanding achievements, or profound impact on television and broadcasting.

This award is not presented annually but is reserved for those whose work transcends the ordinary and significantly influences the landscape of British television.

Recipients of the Special Recognition award are typically individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields or who have made significant contributions to television over their careers. The award is a way to pay tribute to their remarkable work and celebrate their lasting legacy in the industry.

Who has previously been honoured with the Special Recognition award at the NTAs?

1995: Julie Goodyear

1996: David Jason

1997: Robson Green

1998: John Thaw

1999: Michael Barrymore

2000: Chris Tarrant

2001: Des O’Connor

2002: Ant and Dec

2003: Sir Trevor McDonald

2004: Caroline Quentin

2005: Jamie Oliver

2006: Sir David Attenborough

2007: Jeremy Clarkson

2008: Simon Cowell

