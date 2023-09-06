What could possibly lead to people complaining about the coronation of King Charles III? Two factors, according to Ofcom

It’s one of the great British pastimes it would seem - complaining about the content of a television show. There was even a television show dedicated to complaints about moments in recent broadcasting history with Anne Robinson at one time presenting ‘Points of View.’

Those who feel so strongly about something they saw on TV or heard on the radio here in the UK head on over to Ofcom to write why they are outraged, to which the regulator then publishes complaints received on a weekly basis.

But Casino Alpha has gone one better and compiled a list of what is currently the most complained moments on television (and a bit of radio to boot) in 2023, with a certain surprise who was at number one overall.

ITV’s hit reality series ‘Love Island’ is currently the most complained about television show in 2023, with the most critical response to a single episode followed by the ‘Movie Night’ episode which aired on 9 July this year and resulted in 957 complaints. According to the public watchdog, the majority of these complaints were in response to the alleged bullying of Scott by the other islanders.

A further 913 complaints were made in response to Love Island’s 25 July episode, which saw Mitch take to the stage for the ‘Grafties’ and generated a number of complaints surrounding bullying behaviour towards his co-star Abi.

But it was ITV’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III that has received the most complaints overall in terms of television broadcasts; primarily, the complaints were fuelled after comments made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who referred to the balcony of Royal Family members as ‘terribly white’ during her live coverage of the event.

Many viewers were also upset by the presence of disgraced royal Prince Andrew at the ceremony, as well as the disruption to the normal viewing schedule of other programmes.

The most complained TV shows of 2023

Love Island - 4,333 complaints The Jeremy Vine Show - 2,250 complaints Naked Education - 1,413 complaints Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat - 801 complaints Britain’s Got Talent: 728 complaints Scared of the Dark - 302 complaints Good Morning Britain - 155 complaints Coronation Street - 144 complaints Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - 130 complaints Dancing On Ice - 112 complaints

The most complained broadcasts of 2023

The Coronation of King Charles III - 8,389 complaints Love Island - 4,333 complaints The Jeremy Vine Show - 2,250 complaints Ant Payne (Capital FM) - 1,430 complaints Naked Education - 1,413 complaints Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat - 801 complaints ITV Racing: Grand National Festival - 746 complaints Britain’s Got Talent - 728 complaints Scared of the Dark - 302 complaints The Alternative Match of the Day - 222 complaints

What is Ofcom?

Ofcom, short for the Office of Communications, is the United Kingdom's regulatory authority responsible for overseeing various aspects of the communications and media industry. Established in 2003, Ofcom plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the UK's communications networks and services operate efficiently, fairly, and securely. It has a broad and multifaceted mandate, covering telecommunications, broadcasting, and the management of the radio spectrum. One of its primary functions is to promote healthy competition in these sectors, which helps drive innovation and benefit consumers by offering a wider range of choices at competitive prices.