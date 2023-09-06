Stede and Blackbeard confirmed to return to our screen with a second season of LGBTQIA+ favourite, ‘Our Flag Means Death.’

Fans of HBO Max’s sleeper hit, ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ created by David Jenkins and starring New Zealand performers Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, can breathe a sigh of relief as Discovery has announced a release date for the second series.

Production stills, before the official trailer arrived, did indicate the show was in post-production but given David Zaslav’s tendency to cancel productions even when they’re close to release (see: Batgirl), it is a welcome sign in the faith that the network has in the LGBTQIA+ friendly swashbuckling caper. Think ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with elements of ‘My Fair Lady’ if the first season was anything to go by.

Discovery even went as far as to provide a synopsis of what to expect in the second season: “After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard... “

“To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas... they found love. Now they have to survive it."

The first season’s success with audiences also translated into awards accolades, with the series being nominated for “​​Outstanding New Series” at the GLAAD Awards, a Peabody Award nomination in the field of “Entertainment Category” (both in 2023) and nods to both Rhys Darby (‘Flight Of The Conchords’) and Taika Waititi (‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Boy’) at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards in 2022.

What is ‘Our Flag Means Death’ about?

The show is a period comedy based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy 18th-century Barbadian landowner who unexpectedly decides to abandon his privileged life and become a pirate. The series follows Stede Bonnet as he transforms himself into the notorious pirate captain known as "Blackbeard."

The show combines historical elements with humour and adventure, offering a unique and often comical take on the life of a pirate. As Stede Bonnet embraces his newfound life at sea, he encounters a diverse crew of misfit pirates, each with their quirks and personalities. The series explores the challenges, absurdities, and camaraderie of pirate life while delving into Stede Bonnet's personal journey of self-discovery and transformation from a pampered aristocrat to an unconventional pirate captain.

The show is also popular with the LGBTQIA+ community as it introduces a queer narrative, exploring the evolving relationship between Stede Bonnet, portrayed by Rhys Darby, and Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi. Stede Bonnet's character is portrayed as a bisexual man who experiences a journey of self-discovery throughout the series. His attraction to Blackbeard and the development of their complex relationship is a central theme of the show. This LGBTQIA+ representation is significant because it adds depth to the characters and brings authentic diversity to the world of pirates, typically depicted as a hyper-masculine and heterosexual environment.

Additionally, "Our Flag Means Death" portrays LGBTQIA+ characters in various roles within the pirate crew, further emphasizing the show's commitment to inclusivity and representation. By incorporating LGBTQIA+ themes and relationships into the storyline, the series not only normalizes diverse sexual orientations but also provides meaningful and relatable character dynamics for a broader audience.

Who stars in ‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2?

Most of the cast from the first season have returned, with the exception of Guz Khan, who played Ivan. He took to Twitter/X before production began to state: “This is the industry sometimes. They might be choosing a different direction creatively, maybe it's a financial decision, maybe they weren’t feeling your boy. But it’s all part of the journey, and that’s where the fun is for me!"

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Edward 'Ed' Teach / Blackbeard

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel Buttons

Con O'Neill as Israel 'Izzy' Hands

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Samson Kayo as Oluwande Boodhari

Nathan Foad as Lucius Spriggs

Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez (previously known as Bonifacia)

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

David Fane as Fang

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Samba Schutte as Roach

When will ‘Our Flag Means Death” season 2 premiere in the United States?

The second season will premiere its first three episodes on Max on October 5, 2023. Two episodes will air on Thursdays weekly until the finale on October 26 2023.

Will ‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2 be screened in the United Kingdom?

Though no confirmation has been made, the first series of ‘Our Flag Means Death’ was picked up by the BBC for streaming on their BBC iPlayer service, which leads to the assumption that given its success, the broadcaster would indeed pick up the second season.

However, Sky Television and NOW TV have a close relationship with shows that have premiered on HBO or Max through their ‘Sky Atlantic’ channel - and given the fanfare the second season is already generating, perhaps the paid-television broadcaster might decide to pick up the second series?