Out There: New Martin Clunes crime-thriller series on ITV - release date, plot and cast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ITV have confirmed the release date for the new crime thriller drama ‘Out There’. The six-part series will star Martin Clunes as farmer Nathan Williams confronted with dark forces creeping into his rural community.
The TV series sees Nathan grieving the death of his wife two years prior as he embarks on a mission to protect his son and livelihood from the threat of local county lines drug dealers.
According to the synopsis: "The drama will depict the stealthy, surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes, with devastating consequences, as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers, essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas."
Out There is a much grittier role for Martin Clunes who we are used to seeing playing Dr Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin and Gary in Men Behaving Badly. Along with Martin Clunes the drama will feature an incredible cast including Marcin Zarzeczny, Mark Lewis Jones, Waleed Elgadi and Natalia Kostrzewa.
ITV confirmed Out There is set to air on ITV1 Sunday January 19 2025 from 9pm.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.