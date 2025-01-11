Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martin Clunes is set to star in a brand new crime-thriller TV series - here’s when you can watch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV have confirmed the release date for the new crime thriller drama ‘Out There’. The six-part series will star Martin Clunes as farmer Nathan Williams confronted with dark forces creeping into his rural community.

The TV series sees Nathan grieving the death of his wife two years prior as he embarks on a mission to protect his son and livelihood from the threat of local county lines drug dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV Out There - Pictured MARTIN CLUNES as Nathan Williams | ITV

According to the synopsis: "The drama will depict the stealthy, surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes, with devastating consequences, as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers, essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas."

Out There is a much grittier role for Martin Clunes who we are used to seeing playing Dr Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin and Gary in Men Behaving Badly. Along with Martin Clunes the drama will feature an incredible cast including Marcin Zarzeczny, Mark Lewis Jones, Waleed Elgadi and Natalia Kostrzewa.

ITV confirmed Out There is set to air on ITV1 Sunday January 19 2025 from 9pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now