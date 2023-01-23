Pamela Anderson responds to Hulu series Pam & Tommy in new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, and accuses Tim Allen of flashing her in her new book

American star Pamela Anderson will feature in the upcoming Netflix documentary film, Pamela, A Love Story. The documentary will allow Anderson to discuss her life from her own perspective, taking ownership of a narrative that has largely been shaped by outsiders.

Anderson became famous modelling for lads magazine Playboy, before landing the now iconic role of C.J. Parker in Baywatch. She has gone on to star in several other films such as Barb Wire, a cult classic for which she won a Golden Raspberry - an award for terrible film performances.

She has also released two autobiographies and has a third in the works. Her new documentary will see her speak candidly about her life and experiences as a sex symbol who spent most of her career in the public eye.

What is Pamela, A Love Story about?

The feature-length documentary follows the life of Pamela Anderson, an American pop culture icon, actress and model. It features interviews with Anderson herself, as well as exclusive archive footage from her rise to stardom and her Baywatch days.

Over the course of the documentary, Anderson talks about her struggles to be taken seriously as an actress, and her constant sexualisation in the media. She also speaks about her reaction to the series Pam & Tommy.

Pamela Anderson

What did Pamela Anderson say about Pam & Tommy?

Speaking about her portrayal by actress Lily James in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, Anderson said that she didn’t blame her for taking the part.

Pam & Tommy explored the romance between Anderson and Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee, including their marriage less than 100 hours after they first met, and the leaking of their sex tape.

The series was made without Anderson’s input - James said: “I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Speaking of the series before it was released, Anderson said: “I didn’t sleep last night at all. I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.”

Several others, including Anderson’s friend, singer Courtney Love, spoke out against the drama series - Love said that it brought up ‘complex trauma’ for the star.

What did Pamela Anderson say about Tim Allen?

According to Variety , in her upcoming memoir, Anderson alleges that The Santa Clause actor Tim Allen flashed his penis at her in 1991 when she was 23 years old. Allen would have been 37 at the time.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the set of Home Improvement, the sitcom which launched Allen to fame. In an excerpt of the book which Variety obtained a copy of, Anderson wrote: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably”.

Pamela Anderson with her son

When is the release date of Pamela, A Love Story?

Pamela, A Love Story will be released on Netflix Tuesday, 31 January - the documentary is 1hr 50 mins long.

Is there a trailer for Pamela, A Love Story?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: