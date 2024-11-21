Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pamela Hayden, the voice behind The Simpsons character Milhouse Van Houten, is stepping away from the show after 35 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her final appearance will air on November 24 in the Treehouse of Horror episode. "It's been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show," Hayden, 70, said in a statement.

Hayden, also voiced characters like Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, and Malibu Stacy. Show creator Matt Groening praised her contributions, saying: "Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Hayden, the voice behind The Simpsons character Milhouse Van Houten, is stepping away from the show after 35 years. | Getty Images

Milhouse, Bart Simpson's uncool but loyal best friend, first appeared in a Butterfinger commercial in 1989 before becoming a regular character on the show. His name was inspired by former U.S. President Richard Milhous Nixon, with Groening explaining that "it was the most unfortunate name a kid could have."

Known for his big glasses, nasal voice, and tendency to get bullied by characters like Nelson, Milhouse became a fan favourite for his misadventures and over-the-top reactions. He famously declared his unrequited love for Bart’s sister, Lisa Simpson in several episodes and provided some of the show’s most memorable quotes, like, “Everything’s coming up Milhouse!”

Some of his most iconic moments include where he develops a crush on a new girl, creating tension between him and Bart in Bart's Friend Falls in Love and The Bart Wants What It Wants" where Milhouse hilariously fights for Lisa’s affection against Bart.