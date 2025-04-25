Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the answer to the question that has been on the lips of everyone - well, maybe only people who have children - will Peppa Pig soon have a baby sister or another little brother.

And the waiting is over, because it can now be revealed - it’s time to bring out the pink ribbons, and for Daddy Pig to dig out Peppa’s old baby clothes because Mummy Pig is going to have.... another girl.

Now the next big questions start. What will she be called? Given that Peppa and George do not appear to age, will she be a permanent baby?

Tonight, to mark the occasion, the chimney’s of Battersea Power Station in London will light up pink to reveal the baby’s gender.

A spokesperson said: “The ‘it’s a girl!’ moment will be the heart of a joyful celebration at the Peppa Pig store inside Battersea Power Station from 2pm, the world's first-ever permanent Peppa Pig store, featuring baby-themed fun, character appearances, cupcakes, and fundraising in support of NCT, the UK’s leading charity for pregnancy and parents.

“What’s more, a donation point at the till for Battersea store will be available where consumers can donate to the great cause, with more exciting activities for NCT coming soon to the Peppa store.”

NCT (National Children’s Trust) was announced this month as the official ‘Pregnancy and Parenting Charity Partner’ for Peppa Pig in the UK.

The spokesperson added: “But the excitement doesn’t stop there as Peppa Pig kicks off a whole new era as fans can join the Pig family on the big screen with Peppa Meets the Baby, a brand-new cinema experience launching on May 30 in over 2,600 cinemas across 19 countries. This hour-long, song-filled screening features 10 brand-new episodes, as Peppa and George prepare for the arrival of their baby sister. In addition, the gender reveal episode will air on YouTube on May 3 as part of the Peppa Pig Tales series.”

Peppa Pig has been on TV for more than 20 years - and organisers say it’s the biggest shake-up in its history.