Amandaland star Peter Serafinowicz and his wife Sarah Alexander have reportedly split after 23 years.

The actor, 52, is said to have quietly separated from Alexander, who is also an actress best-known for her role in the BBC sitcom Coupling and sketch show Smack The Pony. A source told the Daily Mail: “It’s very sad, but the split is recent.”

The couple first got together in 2002, when Alexander, who was 30 years old at the time, left her 70-year-old partner Gerald Harper for Serafinowicz. The couple married soon after and welcomed a son and daughter throughout their relationship together.

Actors Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander have reportedly split after 23 years together. | Getty Images

Serafinowicz and Alexander appeared in the noughties mockumentary show Look Around You together. The show, which was a humorous parody of British science shows, was co-written and created by Serafinowicz alongside Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper. The couple also appeared on The Peter Serafinowicz show together in the late noughties.

Serafinowicz recently starred in the hit BBC sitcom Amandaland, which has just been recommissioned for a second series, as Johannes Van Der Velde. He shared the screen with Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley, saying of his time of the show: “We all have a vision of what we think Joanna Lumley would be like if we met her. And somehow she manages to completely surpass those expectations.”

Alexander most recently appeared BBC murder-mystery series Father Brown. She previously had roles in Jonathan Creek, Pennyworth and Marley’s Ghosts.