Prince Harry has sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. He spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby, and Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex took part in interviews with ITV and American network CBS, both of which aired on TV on Sunday 8 January. He sat down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby for a 9-minute special in which he discussed his strained relationship with his brother Prince William and father King Charles. Anderson is a long-time friend of the royal brothers and attended both of their weddings.

Harry also joined American reporter Anderson Cooper for an interview on 60 Minutes which aired exclusively in the US. The interviews come weeks after Harry and Meghan’s six-part Netflix documentary, and just days before the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare. This is what happened in the interviews and how to watch them in the UK

Advertisement

Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby

What did Prince Harry say in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby?

Advertisement

Prince Harry spoke about his feud with his brother Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, and said that he wants them back despite the falling out. The teaser also shows Harry say: say: “It never needed to be this way”.

He also references “the leaking and the planting” which was an issue discussed in some detail in the Netflix documentary. Harry is also heard saying “I want a family, not an institution” in the trailer.

Advertisement

The full interview is expected to cause a stir when it is released with more revelations and allegations likely to come out. Harry’s ITV interview is due to be released on the same day as a separate interview he did for CBS.

What happened in Prince Harry’s CBS interview?

Harry Was interviewed by American journalist Anderson Cooper for news show 60 Minutes. In this interview, Harry again spoke about the leaking of negative stories about himself and Meghan to the media by sources at the palace. He also says: “When we’re being told they can’t put a statement out, but they do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.”

Prince Harry spoke to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes

Advertisement

The interview also sees Harry place the blame for the public falling out between him and his family with the other royals. In a teaser for the interview, Cooper asks Harry if he thinks he will ever return as a full-time member of the royal family, to which Harry responds: ‘No’.

Advertisement

How can you watch Prince Harry ITV and CBS interviews?

Prince Harry’s interview with Bradby aired on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 8 January and is now available to watch on ITVX. His 60 Minutes interview aired on CBS in the US on Sunday 8 January at 7.30pm Eastern Time (12.30am on Monday 9 January GMT). The CBS interview is available to watch on the CBS website and Paramount+ in the US. The full interview is available to watch in the UK on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which is also expected to include criticism of the royal family - and his brother and father in particular - is due to be released on Tuesday 10 January.

Is there a trailer for Prince Harry’s ITV interview?

Advertisement