The emphasis on the Princess of Wales' carol service this year is on babies, young children, and families - here's when you can watch it

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has invited fans to join the royal family for a special Christmas carol service. Taking place at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton hosted the event in central London on December 8.

For those who couldn't be there, the event, supported by The Royal Foundation, is due to air on TV at Christmas. Linked to the Princess of Wales' Shaping Us campaign, the aim this year is to support babies, young children, and families across the UK.

TV viewers will see the Westminster Abbey choir perform popular carols, alongside performances by Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay. There's also a special duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Readings will also feature, given by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, and Jim Broadbent. There will also be a specially commissioned poem written by Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate, which will be read by Leonie Elliott.

The Christmas Eve broadcast will also feature content, including an introduction by Kate and films that emphasise the importance of early childhood. As part of the service, Westminster Abbey was filled with “sustainable, eco-friendly festive decorations”.

This included a post box located outside the abbey for children to send handmade Christmas cards and best wishes to other youngsters who might be struggling this festive season. Those in attendance included people working in early years – a key focus area of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.