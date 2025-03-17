Viewers are raving over new ITV crime drama Protection.

Protection premiered on ITV on Sunday, March 16, with fans running to social media to praise Benidorm and Happy Valley actress Siobhan Finneran for her starring turn in the new series, which has been likened to Line Of Duty by critics.

One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “Great cast ……. brilliant first episode! British drama at its best.”

Another added: “Siobhan Finneran is one of the most underrated actresses this country has on offer… whatever the role is, whether it be drama or comedy, you just know she's going to devour it.”

What is Protection about?

Protection follows witness protection officer DI Liz Nyles, who works to protect the identity of a family before they give evidence at a trial against crime boss Eddie Crowther.

DI Nyles’ job becomes harder after their names and locations are leaked. The chaos that ensues unfurls a web of deception and corruption that Nyles vows to get to the bottom of.

Who is in Protection?

Siobhan Finneran stars in the main role of DI Liz Nyles, with former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly also starring as DCI Hannah Wheatley.

Other stars in the cast include:

Nadine Marshall as DCI Amanda Kelman

Barry Ward as DS Paul Brandice

Chaneil Kular as DS Raj Kholi

David Hayman as Sid Nyles

Nichola Burley as Gemma Brandice

Akiya Henry as DS Sue Beardsley

Alec Newman as Edward Crowther

When are new episodes of Protection out?

Protection premiered on ITV1 on Sunday, March 16, with the second episode due to air at 9pm on Monday, March 17.

Episodes are set to air in the same slots each week, however there will be an interruption on Monday, March 24 due to ITV1’s live coverage of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

For those who do not want to wait longer for the new episodes, all six episodes of Protection are available to watch as a boxset right now on ITVX and STV Player.