Putin vs The West: At War - BBC release date for Norma Percy documentary on Ukraine conflict
The two-episode series explores how Russia's invasion of Ukraine rocked safety and security in the West
and live on Freeview channel 276
New BBC documentary Putin vs The West: At War is the second in the documentary series from American producer Norma Percy that puts the Russian leader under the microscope. A lot can change in a year, with the new two-episode series exploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how it rocked safety and security in the West.
The programmes will also look at the conflict between western world leaders and Vladimir Putin, who has been the President of Russia since 2012. This is the second time Percy will be exploring Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, with the three-part documentary series Putin Vs The West airing on the BBC in January 2023. More than a decade ago, they also produced the four-part docuseries Putin, Russia and the West.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here's everything you need to know about Putin vs The West: At War and when you can watch it on the BBC.
What is Putin vs The West: At War about?
Here is the official synopsis from the BBC: "Award-winning filmmaker Norma Percy returns with a second series of the critically acclaimed Putin vs the West. Across two episodes, Putin vs the West: At War tells the inside story of the year that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how it rocked the foundations of European security."
Putin vs The West: At War on BBC Two - how to watch
Putin vs The West: At War will be available to watch on BBC Two tonight (January 29) from 9pm, if you miss it you can catch it on BBC iPlayer after it's aired on BBC. Episode 2 will be available to watch on Monday, February 5 during the same timeslot on BBC Two at 9pm.
Which world leaders will feature on Putin vs the West: At War?
Episode one will explore how Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine exposed cracks in global order, testing Ukraine and its allies like never before. World figures expected to feature include former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA director Bill Burns and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, as well as Ukraine's President Zelensky.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.