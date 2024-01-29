Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New BBC documentary Putin vs The West: At War is the second in the documentary series from American producer Norma Percy that puts the Russian leader under the microscope. A lot can change in a year, with the new two-episode series exploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how it rocked safety and security in the West.

The programmes will also look at the conflict between western world leaders and Vladimir Putin, who has been the President of Russia since 2012. This is the second time Percy will be exploring Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, with the three-part documentary series Putin Vs The West airing on the BBC in January 2023. More than a decade ago, they also produced the four-part docuseries Putin, Russia and the West.

Here's everything you need to know about Putin vs The West: At War and when you can watch it on the BBC.

What is Putin vs The West: At War about?

Here is the official synopsis from the BBC: "Award-winning filmmaker Norma Percy returns with a second series of the critically acclaimed Putin vs the West. Across two episodes, Putin vs the West: At War tells the inside story of the year that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how it rocked the foundations of European security."

Putin vs The West: At War on BBC Two - how to watch

Putin vs The West: At War will be available to watch on BBC Two tonight (January 29) from 9pm, if you miss it you can catch it on BBC iPlayer after it's aired on BBC. Episode 2 will be available to watch on Monday, February 5 during the same timeslot on BBC Two at 9pm.

Which world leaders will feature on Putin vs the West: At War?