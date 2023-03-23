Kiefer Sutherland stars alongside Charles Dance in new conspiracy thriller Rabbit Hole, coming to Paramount+ in the UK this March

Rabbit Hole, a new conspiracy thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland, is coming to Paramount+ in the UK this March.

The series, which also stars Game of Thrones’ Charles Dance and Succession’s Rob Yang, follows corporate spy John Weir after he’s accused of a murder he didn’t commit. When Weir fights back gainst the mysterious forces that framed him, he’s drawn into a mystery far grander and more dangerous than ever.

It marks Sutherland’s second series with Paramount+, following historical drama The First Lady, and his first new thriller since the conclusion of Designated Survivor in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rabbit Hole ahead of its release this March.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Rabbit Hole reveals that “John Weir is a corporate spy adept at deception," and goes on to explain that "when a mysterious world-controlling power frames him for murder, Weir goes against this power - and soon finds himself fighting for democracy itself.”

Who stars in Rabbit Hole?

Jason Butler Harner as Valence and Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir in Rabbit Hole (Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)

Kiefer Sutherland plays John Weir, a corporate spy framed for murder. Sutherland of course is best known for playing Jack Bauer in 24, but you might also recognise him from the political thriller Designated Survivor, or from films like Flatliners (1990) and Flatliners (2017).

Charles Dance plays Dr Ben Wilson, an uneasy ally to Weir. In recent years, Dance received particular acclaim for playing the villainous Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, in turn earning him other villain roles in series like The Sandman and The Crown.

They’re joined by Meta Golding (The Hunger Games) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as counter espionage agent Josephine Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Treasury Agent Edward Homm, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, and Walt Klink (Artic Circle) as an enigmatic character known only as ‘The Intern’.

Who writes and directs?

Rabbit Hole was created by frequent collaborators John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who both write and direct the opening episode of the series. Requa and Ficarra have previously written and/or directed episodes of WeCrashed, Patriot Act, and The Wild Thornberrys, and together directed the films Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Rabbit Hole?

In the UK, Rabbit Hole will be available to stream on Paramount+ from Monday 27 March. The first two episodes will be available at once, with further episodes released weekly thereafter. You can sign up for Paramount+ here.

In the US, Rabbit Hole will begin a day earlier on the 27th.

How many episodes are there?

Rabbit Hole is an eight part thriller, with each episode around an hour long.

Will there be a season 2?

At the moment it’s still too early to say, but as soon as there’s an official comment from Paramount+ or the production team we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch it?