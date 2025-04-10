Race Across the World: Who is taking part in series 5 of BBC show and where does it start?

The hit BBC series Race Across the World is back for a new season.

The popular BBC show sees teams of two race to a finish line with very little cash in their pockets. This time, contestants will be racing through Asia on a 14,000km journey to reach the southern tip of India - the town of Kanniyakumari.

This season’s teams include five duos - sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, ex-spouses Yin and Gaz, brothers Brian and Melvyn, teen couple Fin and Sioned, and mother-son pair Caroline and Tom. They're all chasing a £20,000 prize.

Race Across the World series 5 | BBC

For the 2025 series, the race kicks off at the Great Wall of China”, though the exact starting location remains unspecified. From there, the route takes the teams through China, Nepal, and India. It’s the show’s second season to begin in Asia, with a previous series starting in Japan.

As always, teams must travel without smartphones or credit cards. They will rely on limited cash, equal to a budget flight along the route, and their own resourcefulness. Often, teams will need the help of friendly strangers to make it to the finish line.

A premiere date for season five hasn't been announced yet, but more details are expected soon.

