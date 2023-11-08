The harrowing story of Danielle Jones will be told in a new documentary on Channel 5

The case of Danielle Jones will be covered in a new documentary on Channel 5 (Photo: PA/Essex Police)

The harrowing story of Danielle Jones will be told in a new documentary coming to Channel 5. Reported Missing: The Murder of Danielle Jones, tells the shocking true story about what happened to the 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Danielle Jones went missing in 2001, the documentary is expected to cover her story and the hunt for her murderer. The synopsis from Channel 5 reads: "How a suspected runaway case revealed a story of obsession, grooming and murder."

So, who was Danielle Jones, what happened to her and was she ever found? Here's everything you need to know about the Danielle Jones case.

Who was Danielle Jones?

Danielle Jones was a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was kidnapped and murdered by her uncle, Stuart Campbell in 2001. She was last seen alive on June 18, near her home in East Tilbury, Essex while walking to a bus stop.

There were several appeals for her whereabouts, with a reconstruction of her last sighting being shown on the BBC series Crimewatch. Campbell was arrested on August 17, 2001. A pair of white stockings and a lip gloss containing Jones' DNA has been found at his home. He was convicted of her murder in December 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Have they ever found Dannielle Jones?

Danielle Jones has never been found, despite pleas from her family, Stuart Campbell denies his involvement in the crime and has never revealed the location of her remains.

Who is Stuart Campbell?

Stuart Campbell was convicted in December 2002 of the kidnap and murder of his 15-year-old niece, Danielle Jones. The 64-year-old denied his involvement in the crime and has never revealed the location of her body despite numerous desperate pleas from her family and friends.

Where is Stuart Campbell now?

Stuart Campbell was jailed for life in December 2002 for the kidnap and murder of his niece, Danielle Jones. He was told he would serve at least 20 years in prison.

In 2019, Danielle's mother, Linda Jones said she did not want him to be released if he still hadn't revealed where her body was, citing Helen's Law. Named after murder victim Helen McCourt, it aims to prevent killers being released from jail if they have not revealed the location of their victim's body.

In January 2023, after serving 20 years Campbell became eligible for parole. However this was refused release by the Parole Board and he is still serving out a life sentence in prison.

When can I watch Reported Missing: The Murder of Danielle Jones on Channel 5?