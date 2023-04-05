Alex Jones hosts new BBC reality series Reunion Hotel, filmed at an 18th century property in Wales

Reunion Hotel is a new BBC Two documentary series which helps people meet someone who had a major impact on them years before. They reunite at the luxury hotel and at each meeting share deep conversations. Some will want to say thank you to the person they are catching up with, others are hoping to apologise, and a few just want to say hello after a long time apart.

Reunions which feature in the first season include an American woman who meets the grandchild of the people who saved her mother from the Nazis, a 70 year old man who will finally meet his daughter, and two people who were best friends as teenagers who will reconnect years after losing touch.

The series will also see a young woman meet the man who saved her life when she fell on tube tracks, a teacher is reunited with the student she saved during a terror attack at her school, and a woman meets a brother she never knew she had. BBC's head of commissioning for documentaries, Clare Sillery, said: "Everyone has someone they want to reconnect with in their lives and I can’t wait for people to watch those that have been made possible by Alex and her team. Throughout the series, a real range of reunions take place from absolute tearjerkers to those that will give you goosebumps."

Alex Jones hosts Reunion Hotel

Who is the host of Reunion Hotel?

Welsh TV presenter Alex Jones will host the new series - she is best known as a presenter on The One Show, which she joined in 2010. She has also presented The Secrets in My Family, Eat Well for Less?, and last year’s Invictus Games. Her guest appearances include taking part in Richard Osman’s House of Games, season nine of Strictly Come Dancing, and season three of Celebrity Bake Off.

Speaking at a special screening of the first episode at Iscoyd Park, Jones said: “Being back at Iscoyd Park to watch the first episode of Reunion Hotel was very special. This show is an emotional journey as we bring people together that are connected through an incredible story. Watching it with a room full of people, hearing them laugh and even get emotional, is what the show is all about.”

Tegan is reunited with the man who saved her life

Where is Reunion Hotel filmed?

Reunion Hotel is filmed at Iscoyd Park in Wrexham, North Wales – a private country house rented out for weddings, parties and hotel stays.

Iscoyd Park is not actually a hotel, it is a private redbrick country house and is currently used as a wedding and events venue. The Grade II listed property was built in the early 18th century. Iscoyd Park previously featured in the second season of BBC documentary Hidden Houses of Wales, presented by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

When is Reunion Hotel on TV?