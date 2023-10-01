Rishi Sunak on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: what Prime Minister said on BBC One politics show this morning
Rishi Sunak, Wes Streeting, and Helen Mirren are on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join Laura Kunessberg on her Sunday morning political talk show today (1 October) ahead of attending the Conservative Party Conference which begins in Manchester this afternoon.
Other guests on the show are Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren.


Rishi Sunak will join Laura Kuenssberg on her BBC One political talk show this morning for an interview with the former political editor.
Also joining the show are Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, and actress Dame Helen Mirren, who will play tribute to her late friend, the Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon, who died this week, aged 82.
Sunak will later attend the Conservative Party Conference taking place in Manchester from 2pm today until Wednesday 4 October. It is expected that Kuenssberg will quiz the PM on his reputation and the fate of HS2.

Good morning and welcome to NationalWorld's live coverage of Rishi Sunak's appearance on BBC One's 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg' ahead of his appearance at the Conservative Party conference that begins today in Manchester at 2pm.
We're expecting questions regarding HS2 to dominate the interview, and perhaps also discussions regarding Suella Braverman and her latest statements that have courted some controversy.
You can watch the interview in the UK on BBC One from 9am or through BBC's iPlayer service.

Michael Gove on Sky News this morning
While we wait for Rishi Sunak's interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Sky News have been interviewing Michael Gove on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.
Asked about Boris Johnson's comments that China is laughing at Britain's inability to build HS2, Mr Gove sharply criticises China's political system. But on HS2 itself, he says it is an "important project" and there are "spades in the ground".
"However, we do need to look at value for money," he says, and costs have ballooned.
Asked how he would defend scrapping HS2 to people in the north, he says levelling up is "about more than one project".
"You don't bake a cake with one ingredient," he says.
More from Michael Gove on Sky News
During the party conference this week, Rishi Sunak is set to emphasize the distinction between his long-term decision-making approach and Labour's inclination toward a short-term, superficial strategy that has marred politics in the past. He underscores the pressing priorities of addressing inflation and bolstering economic growth.
When questioned about the Institute for Fiscal Studies' assessment, which asserts that Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have implemented the most substantial tax increases since World War II, Michael Gove maintains that the government strives to reduce taxes whenever feasible. He attributes the economic slowdown to factors like the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, necessitating the retention of current tax levels. He rebuffs the IFS's claim that COVID is solely responsible for the elevated tax burden.
Regarding the timeline for potential tax reductions, Mr. Gove defers to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, indicating that the discussion on tax distribution should occur at a later time. He expresses a desire to see a reduction in the tax burden before the next election but underscores the immediate priority of curbing inflation.
BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg begins
... and as Match of the Day finishes, we're about ready for today's episode of 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.'
Jon Culshaw on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg!
Well, this should be an interesting Sunday morning.
Impressionist Jon Culshaw is one of the guest panellists on this morning's show. Laura asks who will be his target this morning; bit of levity on what could be a heavy morning of political discussion
Laura Kuenssberg joined by Fraser Nelson and Baroness Louise Casey
Fraser Nelson from The Spectator and former government advisor Baroness Casey join John Culshaw on the show as the other panellists, if you prefer a dryer approach to your Sunday morning politics.
Rishi Sunak interview starts the show
Laura asks Rishi what kind of PM he wants to be, bringing up the current dramas regarding motorists.
Rishi Sunak says "It seems to be a sense that a lot of people want him to make their life difficult using their cars [...]", while bringing up what is happening in Wales. Laura fires back about Cornwall's situation regarding 20mph limits.
Laura asks if it is something that is mainly in Conservative council areas?
"This is about local people being in the driving seat. Of course, it makes sense to have speed limits around school areas but these things have to be done with consent."
Laura asks "Will you stop councils introducing 20mph zones as a default?"
"The guidance from councils to governments are doing things with the support and consent of their local community and not imposing things on them without their consent."
"I want people to know that we are on their side"
Laura brings up it was a Conservative mayor who brought in ULEZ to London and asks if his newfound interest in ULEZ is because he is not doing well in the polls.
"You failed to mention Laura when I was chancellor I cut fuel duty by the largest amount on records," Suank retorts.