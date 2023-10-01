During the party conference this week, Rishi Sunak is set to emphasize the distinction between his long-term decision-making approach and Labour's inclination toward a short-term, superficial strategy that has marred politics in the past. He underscores the pressing priorities of addressing inflation and bolstering economic growth.

When questioned about the Institute for Fiscal Studies' assessment, which asserts that Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have implemented the most substantial tax increases since World War II, Michael Gove maintains that the government strives to reduce taxes whenever feasible. He attributes the economic slowdown to factors like the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, necessitating the retention of current tax levels. He rebuffs the IFS's claim that COVID is solely responsible for the elevated tax burden.