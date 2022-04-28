The popular Sky show is returning for a fourth season

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are returning for a fourth series of Rob & Romesh vs Strongman.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan have once again travelled around the world to take on challenges against well-known faces from the worlds of sport, entertainment, fashion, and more - all for our entertainment.

Season 4 of the duo’s popular Sky TV show Rob & Romesh vs. will begin on Thursday 28 April.

So, what will they be challenging themselves to in the first episode, and when will it be on TV?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Rob and Romesh vs?

Rob and Romesh vs is a Sky show which sees comedians, and friends, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan travel the world to meet a host of international superstars.

They then pit themselves against those stars, as well as each other, in a series of challenges - which often leads to humorous consequences.

The show began in 2019, and has aired annually since then.

Previous episodes have included Rob and Romesh vs Usain Bolt, Rob and Romesh vs Fashion and Rob and Romesh vs Ballet.

What happens in Rob & Romesh vs Strongman?

Rob and Romesh vs Strongman is the first episode in the fourth series of the TV series Rob and Romesh vs.

In Rob and Romesh vs Strongman the duo witness incredible strength up close as they take on the world of Strongman.

On their journey, they visit Iceland to train with former champion Magnus Ver Magnusson.

They also attend an event called Giants Live in Glasgow, and start with a pre-show pump-up before they try to lift a heavy boulder on stage.

Their ultimate aim is to compete one on one at the Arnold Sports Festival to find out which of the two is the strongest.

Who is Rob Beckett?

Rob Beckett, 36, is a comedian, narrator, and presenter.

Since 2016, he has been a team captain on the E4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats and the narrator of the reality series Celebs Go Dating.

He also presented BBC One entertainment series All Together Now in 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, he was a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up to Cancer.

On 20 February 2022, he started his new Sunday Show on BBC Radio 2, between 5pm and 7pm.

Who is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh Ranganathan, 44, is an actor, comedian and presenter.

He completed his first major tour, Irrational Live, in 2016 in which he performed in large venues such as the Hammersmith Apollo.

In 2018, Ranganathan joined Sky One’s A League of Their Own as a regular panellist.

He has presented comedy programmes Judge Romesh in 2018 and then The Ranganation in 2019, as well as starring in the travel programme The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan in 2018.

In December 2021, Ranganathan began hosting the revival of BBC One quiz show The Weakest Link.

When is Rob & Romesh vs Strongman on TV?

The show is on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday 28 April.

It is then repeated on Sky Max on the following dates: