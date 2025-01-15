Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been revealed that Ayda Field and husband Robbie Williams have been asked to be a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The topic of their involvement with the hit reality TV show came up as Ayda and Robbie appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday evening (January 13). Andy, who executive produces the Real Housewives franchises, said: “Can I just be real and say that we've asked Ayda to be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills like five years in a row.”

Robbie began chanting “do it, do it!”, with the live audience joining in with the chants before Ayda, who was the guest bartender behind the WWHL clubhouse bar while her husband appeared on the show, broke her silence. After Ayda revealed there was “a lot of pressure” on the decision, Cohen insisted that show bosses will keep asking.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been approached by Real housewives of Beverly Hills bosses five times about joining the cast of the show. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In a nod to Robbie’s new biopic Better Man, in which he is portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee, Ayda added: “You got to get him on board. You got to get the monkey on board.”

While those in the US have taken to TikTok and other social media apps to explain their lack of knowledge of Robbie’s immense fame amid Better Man’s release, could he be soon be making a name for himself Stateside as a House-husband? Andy joked: “I think you're worried that Rob's going to get too involved.”

Ayda responded to Andy’s quip, saying: “Oh, Rob will be up in it. I mean, he will be The HouseHusbands of Beverly Hills.”

Robbie and Ayda have been married for almost 15 years and share four children together - Teddy, 12, Charlie, 9, Coco, 5 and Beau, 3. The couple previously lived in Los Angeles, before returning to the UK in 2024 after selling their Holmby Hills mansion for £51.6 million, according to the Daily Mail.