Ahead of the 2024-2025 Rocky Horror Show UK Tour, Jason Donovan discusses his special relationship with the show plus a look at tour dates and ticketing details.

Beloved Australian actor, singer and of course ‘Neighbour’ Jason Donovan is returning to the stage, sans Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The former ‘Neighbours’ star is set to play the role of Frank ‘N’ Furter in the upcoming UK tour of ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ which kicks off in August before a two-week residency at London’s Dominion Theatre later in the year.

The show has a special resonance with Donovan, who assumed the role originally during its 1998 run. “It’s special to me because I met my wife while working on the show in 1998,” he told the PA News Agency. “She was part of the production team [and] I’m excited to bring my version of the show to the UK, where it truly feels at home.”

Donovan described the show as “fresh and relevant” and expressed his fondness for Frank ‘N’ Furter’s eccentricity. He added, “I love its heart, the madness, and how the music enhances the experience. I always wanted to be the lead singer of a band, and this is my moment with this unique, indie-style band.”

The actor first gained fame as Scott Robinson in the Australian soap, acting alongside Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell as one of TV’s original “It” couples. Such was their chemistry that they released the duet ‘Especially For You,’ which reached number one on the UK singles chart in 1989.

He went on to star in a West End run of ‘Priscilla Queen Of The Desert’ and earned acclaim for playing the title role in ‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

“I entered musical theatre with a big blonde wig, white fluffy socks, and a technicolour dreamcoat. I was naturally suited for that role, but there’s more to me as a performer.”

“Rocky Horror taps into a darker side of me, and it’s a show I never tire of. I enjoy the music, the character, and the experience every time.”

Where is Rocky Horror Show touring?

The 2024-2025 Rocky Horror Show is touring at the following locations.

