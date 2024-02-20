Sarah Everard documentary: BBC One special The Search for Justice explores Met Police’s dangerous culture
Sarah Evarard was raped and murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home in South London in March 2021. Previously Couzens had been accused of flashing on two occasions and at an earlier job had been nicknamed ‘the rapist’ because he allegedly made female colleagues uncomfortable.
The BBC announced a new documentary that will explore the horrific crime, the Met’s investigation into it, the shockwaves the murder sent across the country, and how it impacted public trust in the police.
In the aftermath of Sarah’s murder, a narrative that Couzens was just one bad apple began to take shape, but after lengthy investigations, and with the Met placed in special measures, this theory has been well and truly debunked.
Who features on BBC Sarah Everard documentary?
The documentary is told by those who were closest to the murder cast including Senior Investigating Officer, Prosecuting Barrister Tom Little and Sarah’s local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy.
Emma Loach, BBC Lead Commissioning Editor, Documentaries, says: “The murder of Sarah Everard sent shock waves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls. This is an important and timely film and we, like Sarah’s family, hope it will contribute to the ongoing dialogue around the issues raised.”
When is Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice on TV?
A release date for the documentary has not yet been confirmed. When it is released, it will be broadcast on BBC One and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
