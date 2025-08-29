Major changes have been announced for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, with some cast members departing the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US comedy sketch show has revealed a raft of new changes, including some major names departing the series. Here’s everything you need to know before season 51.

Who is leaving SNL?

Some huge names are departing the show ahead of the premiere of season 51 of the live sketch show. Cast members who have confirmed so far that they are not returning to the show are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Gardner

Michael Longfellow

Emil Wakim

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Heidi Gardner are all among the stars leaving SNL. | Getty Images

Heidi Gardner has been a part of the SNL cast for the past eight season, joining the show in 2017. She became known for her beloved recurring characters during her time of the show, including Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever) and teen movie critic Bailey Gismert. Variety confirmed her departure in a report on August 28.

Michael Longfellow leaves the show after three seasons. He was promoted to featured player in season 50 and many had seen him as a possible Weekend Update replacement when the time came, but his departure has put those rumours to rest. Deadline reported Longfellow leaving SNL on August 28.

Emil Wakim revealed that he had not been asked back for another stint on the show, after only joining the show last season. He told fans on social media that the decision had come as a “gut punch”, adding: “It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and I will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. Thank u to Lorne [Michaels] for taking a chance on me and changing my life. I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here’s to making more art without compromise.”

Devon Walker was announced as the first cast member who would not be returning for season 51. Walker joined the show in 2022 and was upgraded to part of the repertory cast in 2024. Speaking about his time of the show, the comedian said: “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But…we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f***ed up lil family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the departing cast members, some writers on the show will also be leaving. Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim will not continue on the show in season 51.

Saturday Night Live will return to screens on October 3 for the show’s 51st season. More cast changes are expected to be announced ahead of the show’s premiere, including new additions.