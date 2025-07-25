Sci-fi comedy-drama Resident Alien is set to end after four seasons.

According to Deadline, the series, starring Alan Tudyk, will end its run with the upcoming Season 4 finale set to air on August 8. This marks the end of the series after a rocky renewal path and changes in network strategy.

“There will be no last-minute reprieve for Resident Alien this time,” reported Deadline, noting the show’s near cancellation after Season 3. The series had survived previously thanks to a budget cut and a move from Syfy to USA Network, with Season 4 airing on both channels in a simulcast.

Despite some renewed interest from past seasons streaming on Netflix, the latest episodes “have been a modest ratings performer amid declining overall cable viewership and haven’t gotten much traction on NBCU streamer Peacock,” Deadline said.

Chris Sheridan, the series’ creator, executive producer and showrunner, acknowledged the decision was anticipated. Speaking to TV Insider, Sheridan said: “I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season. Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending.”

“I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favourite episode of the series,” he added.

Based on the Dark Horse comic, Resident Alien followed an alien named Harry who crash-lands on Earth and assumes a human identity. The final season began with Harry and his baby, Bridget, imprisoned on the Grey Moonbase while a shape-shifting alien—known as the Mantid—posed as Harry on Earth. As the season unfolds, Harry returns for a final confrontation, while other characters unravel mysteries in the town of Patience.

Resident Alien was the last remaining original scripted series on USA Network.