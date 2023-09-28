Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. I'm NationalWorld’s podcast producer and this week I'm joined on the podcast by Digital Reporter Benjamin Jackson once again and Craig Sinclair, Senior Video Editor who is always behind the scenes but this week hops into the hot seat!

As always, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Benji wonders whether he can admit publicly he's been rewatching some quality wrestling - we say watch what you like, once nobody's getting hurt...oh wait. Craig has been hurtling towards finishing the most recent series of Yellowjackets, he's been pleasantly surprised by it.

I seem to have watched genre-spanning TV this week, first up a super cute rom com called About Time starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel Adams. Domhnall's character can travel in time - but honestly this is a quite straightforward fun watch. Big recommendation. Another, and I can't stress this enough, major recommendation from me is for German thriller Dear Child. It's the story of a woman who gets run over in the middle of nowhere (in her nighty) and it transpires she's been held captive for months, along with two children. It will have you sitting on the edge of your seat right to the final scenes - 6 parts, on Netflix now.

We couldn't have a TV podcast and not mention the autumnal stables that returned to our screens this week; Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off. No solid predictions from the team on either front yet.

On the 'deep dive' Benji talks us through Castlevania Nocturne, an anime that has its origins in computer games of the late 90s and is a spin-off of Castlevania, a popular series in its own right

Finally, Craig brings us a rather interesting programme to talk about on our 'back to the future' feature. He fills us in on 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency', a sorta comic sci-fi comedy detective series. It stars Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood and Craig's favourite, Fiona Dourif. He says it's great fun and the two series are well worth a watch. Find out more on the podcast.

Join us again next week for episode #46 as Steven returns and we tell you about 5 things to watch this autumn/winter.

Listen to Screen Babble #45 here

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Dear Child, Castlevania Nocturne are all on Netflix.

About Time is available to rent on various platforms such as Apple TV+.

Yellowjackets series one is on Paramount+.

Wrestling is on lots of channels but for the latest carry-on you'll need a subscription to TNT Sport.

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is on Amazon Prime.

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

