Screen Babble - Episode 51: 007: Road to a Million, The Sopranos and much more

A new week brings a new episode of the Screen Babble podcast, with hosts Kelly Crichton and Steven Ross joined by NationalWorld digital journalist and now full-time co-host Benjii Jackson from here on in!

On this week’s episode, Steven takes a deep dive into Prime Video’s new reality competition, ‘007: Road to a Million’ featuring the incomparable Brian Cox, while Benjii discusses the importance of ‘The Sopranos’ both in terms of prestige television and the late James Gandolfini’s everlasting influence across the screen.

The team also discussed what they’ve been watching over the last seven days, with Steven discussing three films he managed to catch: ‘The Royal Hotel,’ ‘The Killer,’ and Martin Scorcese’s latest epic, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ while Benjii regales us with how he coped with a case of Covid - in the loving arms of FX series ‘What We Do In The Shadows.’

Kelly also admits she has still been following ITV’s reboot of ‘Big Brother,’ while finally finishing up ‘The Bear’ and the television adaptation of ‘Boiling Point’ starring Stephen Graham.

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

007: Road to a Million arrives on Prime Video on November 10 2023

The Killer arrives on Netflix on November 10 2023

The complete series of The Sopranos is available through NOW TV

What We Do In The Shadows is available on Disney+

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Royal Hotel are both currently in cinemas nationwide

Big Brother continues this week on ITV and ITVX

The Bear is available now on Disney+

Boiling Point is available on demand on BBC iPlayer

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group.

