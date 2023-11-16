Steven, Kelly and Benjii return for a birthday celebration of an episode with Screen Babble Episode 52 - featuring The Crown and The Toxic Crusaders

Screen Babble Episode 52: The Crown Season 6, Toxic Crusaders, Brass Eye and Big Brother.

It’s an episode of Screen Babble full of birthday joy, as the podcast turns the tender age of 1 this week. Quite the marquee moment for Kelly, Steven and previous host Alex Moreland, with Benjii still trying to adjust the laces on those big shows - here’s to hopefully another year.

On this week’s show: Steven deep dives into the upcoming final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ which is set to be broken into two parts before the end of the year, while also talking about what he’s caught over the past seven days; the incomparable satire of Chris Morris and his controversial Channel 4 series, ‘Brass Eye.’

Kelly has caught up with Netflix’s ‘The Killer,’ with a different view of it compared to Steven’s discussion about it previously, while also admitting that yes, yet again, she’s caught that ‘Big Brother’ bug as it draws to a close on ITV this week. Benjii has been looking forward to AppleTV+’s upcoming ‘MonsterVerse’ series, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ by trying to watch all 38 Godzilla movies.

He also takes us back to the future and discusses the 90s animation ‘The Toxic Crusaders,’ Troma’s attempt at a Saturday morning cartoon series during a period of time when any and every film title earned the small screen animated treatment.

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

The Crown: Season 6A is available on Netflix

The Toxic Crusaders is available on Prime Video

The Killer is available on Netflix

Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX

Brass Eye is available on All 4

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters begins on AppleTV+ Friday November 17 2023

