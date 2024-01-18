The team discuss the new series of “True Detective,” AppleTV+’s “See” with Jason Momoa and "After The Flood" in the latest episode of Screen Babble

Screen Babble Episode 61 delves in the new series of True Detective, After The Flood, The Boy and The Heron and The Silence of the Lambs to name a mere few talking points.

This week’s episode of Screen Babble might not be one for Studio Ghibli fans, but definitely for those who appreciate the work of Jodie Foster. This week’s “Deep Dive” for example is the brand new series of “True Detective: Night Country,” as Benjii discusses why he feels the most important character in the new series isn’t anyone in the cast - and why it worked for the first season of the show.

Steven takes listeners “Back to the Future” this week with a recap of Jason Momoa’s AppleTV+ series, “See,” having binged all three seasons on the broadcaster and explaining how the dystopian epic runs in line with what we think AppleTV+ are trying to accomplish as a streamer.

There are also discussions about what we watched this week, including Kelly catching up on "After The Flood" “The Traitors,” “Silence of the Lambs” and Steven’s take on what was once the final film by acclaimed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki - “The Boy and The Heron.”

How to watch this week’s discussed shows

How to follow Screen Babble?

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.

