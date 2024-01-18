Screen Babble Episode 61: True Detective S4, See, The Silence of the Lambs, The Boy and The Heron
The team discuss the new series of “True Detective,” AppleTV+’s “See” with Jason Momoa and "After The Flood" in the latest episode of Screen Babble
This week’s episode of Screen Babble might not be one for Studio Ghibli fans, but definitely for those who appreciate the work of Jodie Foster. This week’s “Deep Dive” for example is the brand new series of “True Detective: Night Country,” as Benjii discusses why he feels the most important character in the new series isn’t anyone in the cast - and why it worked for the first season of the show.
Steven takes listeners “Back to the Future” this week with a recap of Jason Momoa’s AppleTV+ series, “See,” having binged all three seasons on the broadcaster and explaining how the dystopian epic runs in line with what we think AppleTV+ are trying to accomplish as a streamer.
There are also discussions about what we watched this week, including Kelly catching up on "After The Flood" “The Traitors,” “Silence of the Lambs” and Steven’s take on what was once the final film by acclaimed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki - “The Boy and The Heron.”
How to watch this week’s discussed shows
- “True Detective: Night Country” airs on Sky Atlantic every Monday at 9pm
- “See” is available to stream on AppleTV+
- “The Silence of the Lambs” is available to stream on Prime Video
- “The Boy and The Heron” is currently out in cinemas
- “Poor Things” is currently out in cinemas
- “Mr Bates vs. The Post Office” is streaming now on ITVX
- “The Traitors” S2 continues on BBC One and is available to catch up on the BBC iPlayer
