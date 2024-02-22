In this week's Screen Babble, the team talking Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Zone of Interest, Coupling and Kelly speaks to the duo behind new travel series Norwegian Fling (Credit: Netflix/BBC/Focus Features)

Kelly is back in the studio this week, with the latest episode of NationalWorld TV’s Screen Babble podcast, with resident TV and Film critics Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson on hand once again to discuss what they’ve been watching and what’s ahead in the week of TV.

This week, it’s a big one for fans of the iconic Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” arriving on Netflix today. Benjii takes a deep dive into the new series and asks the question many “Avatar” fans have been wondering since its announcement - is it any good?

Steven also takes us back to the future with a BBC comedy you might have been put off by because of its poster but certainly is better than the book cover. “Coupling,” the BBC comedy starring “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Jack Davenport is re-appraised but is it worthy of your time once again?

Kelly also managed to catch up with the creative team behind the new BBC six-part series, “Norwegian Fling,” talking to Martin Compston and good friend Phil MacHugh about their new travelogue series - and if there’s going to be more “Line of Duty” in the near future.

Where to watch this week’s shows?

