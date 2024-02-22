Screen Babble Podcast Episode 66 | Avatar: The Last Airbender, Coupling, Norweigian Fling and BAFTAs 2024
Kelly is back in the studio this week, with the latest episode of NationalWorld TV’s Screen Babble podcast, with resident TV and Film critics Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson on hand once again to discuss what they’ve been watching and what’s ahead in the week of TV.
This week, it’s a big one for fans of the iconic Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” arriving on Netflix today. Benjii takes a deep dive into the new series and asks the question many “Avatar” fans have been wondering since its announcement - is it any good?
Steven also takes us back to the future with a BBC comedy you might have been put off by because of its poster but certainly is better than the book cover. “Coupling,” the BBC comedy starring “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Jack Davenport is re-appraised but is it worthy of your time once again?
Kelly also managed to catch up with the creative team behind the new BBC six-part series, “Norwegian Fling,” talking to Martin Compston and good friend Phil MacHugh about their new travelogue series - and if there’s going to be more “Line of Duty” in the near future.
Where to watch this week’s shows?
- “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is on Netflix today
- “Couple” is available through the BBC i Player
- “Norwegian Fling” airs on BBC Scotland on 22 February at 10pm, BBC Two on 23 February at 9pm and BBC iPlayer from 22 February.
- The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards can be rewatched on BBC iPlayer
