The Screen Babble team return for another podcast this week, as host Kelly Crichton is joined by NationalWorld’s resident TV and Film critics, Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson, to chat about what we’ve been watching in the last seven days, and what you could be watching this weekend on TV.

This week, Steven takes a look at “The Mighty Boosh” star Noel Fielding’s latest work, “The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” which arrives on AppleTV+ this week and features a “who’s who” of British comedic talent, including Mark Heap and some names that featured in this week’s “Back To The Future” segment…

… which also happens to follow on from Steven’s discussion about “Coupling” last week, as Benjii goes back to his Halls of Residence days and discusses how integral the Channel 4 series “Spaced,” featuring Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes, Nick Frost and directed by Edgar Wright, was for a new wave of up-and-coming alternative British comedians.

The trio also talk about what they’ve watched this week, including ITV’s COVID-19 drama series, “Breathtaking,” the first Denis Villeneuve “Dune” film ahead of this weekend’s UK release, and much more this week.

