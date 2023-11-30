On this week’s Screen Babble, the team talk “Whale with Steve Backshall,” “Mr Show,” “The Late Late Toy Show” and more.

It’s the final Screen Babble for November, with hosts Kelly Crichton, Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson once again discussing what’s caught our eyes on television this week and a look ahead to some upcoming releases on television and streaming services.

On this week’s episode, Steven takes a deep dive (no pun intended) into Sky’s new four-part nature series “Whale with Steve Backshall,” while Benjamin takes us back to the future as he discusses “Mr Show with Bob and David” and the bevvy of comedic talent that passed through the HBO series.

Kelly meanwhile discusses her continuing relationship with ITV’s current season of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” as the trio also discuss what they’ve been watching since the last episode - The Smoking Room, The Late, Late Toy Show and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Where to watch this week’s shows

