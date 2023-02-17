This weekend’s TV highlights include Carnival Row season 2, the National Comedy Awards, Baftas, Ukraine’s War Diaries, and Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Each week, NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer filters through all thing on the TV horizon this coming week and hones in on the shows that are worth your time in Screen Babble’s sister podcast, Weekend Watch.

Sci-fi drama, A Girl and an Astronaut lands on Netflix this week - the six-part series follows an astronaut who returns from a failed space mission after a 30-year absence and rekindles an old romance. Meanwhile, a corporation tracks him down, hoping to learn why the astronaut appears no older than when he left on his mission three decades ago. All six episodes land on Netflix on Friday 17 February.

Also coming on Friday is the second season of Carnival Row. This dark fantasy starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne is set in a parallel world Victorian London, where mythological creatures and humans interact. The first two episodes were released on Prime on Friday 17, future episodes will be released weekly.

The National Comedy Awards returns with host Tom Allen at the helm at London’s Roundhouse. The ceremony, which airs from 9pm-11.05pm on Channel 4 on Friday 17 will feature some of the biggest names in British comedy. Another awards show to look out for this week is the Baftas 2023 awards ceremony - more than 50 feature films, documentaries and shorts have been nominated across 25 categories. The ceremony will be hosted by This Monring presenter Alison Hammond and actor Richard E. Grant from London’s Southbank Centre. It will air on BBC One from 7pm on Sunday 19 February, replacing the Call the Midwife finale which will air at 8pm the following week.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Next week, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion season 2 will come to our screens - production on the series was actually delayed last year because Price’s home was too dirty for filming to take place. The series follows former glamour model and TV personality Katie Price as she works to renovate her long-neglected 19-room Sussex mansion. The series begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 21 February at 10pm, with episodes released at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on All4 shortly after they have first aired.

Eye-opening Panorama documentary, Ukraine’s War Diaries is not to be missed. Filmed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the documentary follows follows a paramedic, TV presenter, 19-year old army volunteer, a wedding photographer, and a young couple, charting their experiences of the first year of the war through a series of video blogs. The episode airs at 9pm on BBC One on Tuesday 21 February and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

