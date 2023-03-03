This weekend’s TV highlights include Daisy Jones and the Six, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Dublin Narcos, Creed III, and George Michael: Outed

Each week, NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer takes a look at all the new shows coming up this weekend and beyond and picks out the highlights that are worth your time. A majot release this week is Daisy Jones and the Six, an Amazon Prime fictional biopic about a rock band in 1970s LA trying to find international fame. The series stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. The first three episodes landed on Prime Video on Friday 3 March - three more episodes will arrive on 10 March, two more on 17 March, and the final two on 24 March.

Creed III, a sequel to the Rocky and Creed films was released in cinemas on Friday 3 March. The movie follows boxer Adonis Creed, played by Michael B, Jordan, as he takes on a new opponent, childhood friend Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video sometime after its cinematic release.

New documentary series Dublin Narcos follows the rise of organised crime in the Ireland capital from the 1980s to the present day. The series features first-hand testimonies from Irish police and the journalists involved at the time. The series will air on Sky Documentaries on Saturday 4 March at 2.30am and will be repeated at 9pm. There are three episodes in the series and they will air at the same time weekly.

Another documentary, Paul Whitehouse: Our Troubled Rivers, also begins this weekend. Comedian Paul Whitehouse, known for Gone Fishing with Bob Mortimer, fronts the documentary and explores the pollution and decline of waterways in England and Wales, and how privatisation has effected them. The first episode will air on BBC Two on Sunday 5 March at 8pm, and the second and final episode will air at the same time the following week. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they first air.

Also coming on Sunday is Netflix’s first livestreamed special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The comedian, who was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars last year, will disucss Smith in his new comedy show. The special will air live at 3am in the UK.

Another show to watch out for is two-part documentary series George Michael: Outed. The series hears from former friends, partners, and family of the Wham! singer whose sexuality was revealed by the tabloid press in the 1990s. The documentary will air on Channel 4 at 7pm on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March. Episodes will be available to watch on All4 shortly after they first air.

