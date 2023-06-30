NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer and Screen Babble co-host shines takes a look at the best TV and film releases to watch out for this weekend and beyond. This The Witcher season 3 volume 1 landed on Netflix on Thursday 29 June. The season is the last to feature Henry Cavill in the role of the heroic Geralt of Rivia, before he is replaced by Liam Hemsworth from season four. There are five episodes in season 3 volume 1, and volume 2 which lands on Netflix on 27 July, will contain three episodes.

Historical drama film The Woman King, which landed in cinemas late last year, will arrive on Sky Cinema on Friday 1 July. The Viola Davis starring movie follows the Agojie, an all woman tribe who defended the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

Also out on Friday is season four of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season four. The spy thriller series sees John Krasinski return as CIA agent Jack Ryan. This time he is tasked with investigating internal corruption and stumbles on some questionable black ops missions. There are six episodes in the latest series - the first two landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, two more will arrive on 7 July, and the final two instalments will be released on 14 July.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

On Saturday, new BBC series Champion begins - the eight part series follows two siblings Bosco and Vita Champion who compete against each other in a quest for fame, tearing their family apart in the process. The first episode will air on BBC One on 1 July at 9.15pm with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Sports docudrama The Program is definitely worth your time this week. The 2015 film starring Ben Foster andChris O'Dowd follows the true story of journalist David Walsh’s investigation into cyclist Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal. The film lands on Netflix on 1 July, the same day that the Tour de France begins.

A gripping three-part documentary begins on Sunday - Evacuation tells the shocking story of how British troops left Afghanistan in the final weeks of the drawn-out conflict, as the Taliban wrestled back control of the country. The first episode airs on Channel 4 on 2 July at 9pm with the next episodes airing at the same time nightly.

Lastly, the biggest tennis tournament of the world, Wimbledon, returns on Monday. And, if you didn’t have several hundred pounds spare for tickets, you can watch the action on TV. Play will begin on BBC Two at 10.30am on 3 July, and will then air later that day on BBC One at 1.45pm and 7pm. The tournament will continue to air on BBC One and Two until the final on Sunday 16 July.