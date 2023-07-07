NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer and Screen Babble co-host shines takes a look at the best TV and film releases to watch out for this weekend and beyond. Netflix romantic comedy film The Out-Laws, stars Adam DeVine as a bank clerk whose bank is raided by a notorious criminal gang who he suspects are his fiancée's family. The film lands on Netflix on Friday 7 July.

Also arriving on Friday is is the comedyomedy horror series The Horror of Dolores Roach. The show follows Dolores, a woman who is released after an unjust prison sentence, and is driven to shocking extremes to survive. All eight episodes land on Amazon Prime Video in one go.

A Spy Among Friends will begin airing on ITV1 this week after landing on streaming service ITVX earlier in the year. The spy drama starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis follows the shocking true story of KGB double agent Kim Philby. The six episode series will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sundays.

Documentary special, Unknown: Killer Robots, comes to Netflix on Monday 10. The episode take a behind the scenes look at the work of military-funded scientists who work on artificial intelligence in the armed forces. It also hears from those concerned about the terrible consequences that this tech could bring.

Channel 4 documentary series Sky Coppers follows police with the West Midlands Police Drone Unit, as they hunt criminals from the sky and get to grips with this revolutionary crime-fighting tool. The series will begin on Channel 4 on Tuesday 11 at 9pm with episodes airing weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on Channel 4 online after they first air.

Also coming on Tuesday is 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, which lands on Amazon Prime - the film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family that becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset. Dune Part 2 will land in cinemas this November.

