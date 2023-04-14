This week on Screen Babble: Weekend Watch, there are plenty of new and returning shows to keep you occupied over the weekend and beyond. First up is Netflix film spin-off The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, which follows on from where The Last Kingdom series ended in 2022 with the death of King Edward of Wessex. The feature film follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades as they attempt to unite the kingdoms of England under one ruler. The film was released on Netflix on Friday 14 April.

Another new release to look out for is Greek Salad - this comedy drama follows Tom and Mia, siblings who travel to Athens where they have inherited an apartment from their late grandfather. Tom is a keen start-upper and Mia is an anti-capitalist activist, so tensions are sure to flare. There are eight episodes in the series and they all landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 14.

Also out on Friday is AppleTV+ original Jane - the family adventure series follows 10 year old Jane and her friends as they work to protect endangered animals, Each episode features a different animal - there are eight episodes in the series.

A major British show returning this weekend is Britain's Got Talent - the 16th series of the talent competition will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec. Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden will return as judges but they will not be joined by David Walliams who has stepped down from the show following revelations that he had made derogatory comments about contestants. Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will replace Walliams on the panel. Britain's Got Talent will begin airing on ITV on Saturday 15 April at 8pm with the second episode airing on Sunday at 7.45pm. Episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday evenings weekly.

An ITV miniseries that will be worth your time is The Hunt for Raoul Moat - the true crime drama series will follow the week-long manhunt for Moat, who killed wounded his ex-girlfriend and wounded her new partner after escaping from prison in 2010. The series will focus on footballer Paul Gascoigne's surprising involvement in police standoff. The series will air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 16, Monday 17, and Tuesday 18.

