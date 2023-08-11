NationalWorld's Weekend Watch highlights for this week include new Netflix and Amazon Prime original movies, the return of a popular Channel 5 reality series, and the final season of a Paramount Plus drama.

This Friday (11 August) Heart of Stone, an action drama film starring Gal Gadot lands on Netflix. Gadot plays an operative for a shady peacekeeping organisation who is tasked with taking on the bad guys who are after a dangerous weapon her group possesses.

Also debuting on Friday is ITV series The Reunion, a six part thriller starring Ioan Gruffudd. The series follows three former friends from an elite high school who grew distant following the disappearance of a student. When they are brought back together at a school reunion 25 years later, old secrets threaten to be revealed. The series airs on ITV weekly at 9pm but is available to watch in full on ITVX now.

Disney+ thriller film Jagged Mind sees a woman reliving different versions of the same first date. She realises she must break out of a series of time loops created by her manipulative ex-girlfriend. The film lands on Disney+ on Friday.

The final season of Paramount Plus drama Billions arrives this weekend. The seventh season of the show finds hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod now on the run as a rival billionaire attempts to take over his firm and sets his sights on the US presidency. The first episode lands on Paramount Plus in the UK on Saturday - there are 12 episodes in the series and they will be released weekly.

Another original movie, Red, White and Royal Blue lands on Amazon Prime Video this Sunday. The film follows the son of a the UK President, and a British Prince who are forced to spend time together after a falling out between the pair threatens to cause a diplomatic incident. As the pair begin their enforced truth, they begin a friendship which soon blossoms into something deeper.

Chanel 5 reality series Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday returns for season three. The show sees a wealthy family swap holidays with those who are less well off - the first episode follows a pair of entrepreneurs as they go motorhoming whilst a single mum and her son head off to Dubai. The series begins airing on Sunday at 9pm with episodes released at the same time weekly.

The last highlight of the week is season two sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, following the infamous basketball team at the height of their popularity in the 1980s. The series begins airing on Sky Atlantic on Sunday at 9pm with the second episode released at the same time on Monday. There are seven episodes in the series.

