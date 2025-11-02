Second BBC Scotland presenter taken off air amid live broadcast claim

A second BBC Scotland presenter has been taken off air over alleged misconduct during a live broadcast, according to reports.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reporting Scotland’s Andrew Black was removed from presenting only days after veteran broadcaster Kaye Adams was taken off her radio programme, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

The corporation is investigating claims that Mr Black put a “cheeky” message onto the studio which could then be seen during a live broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second BBC Scotland presenter was taken off air in a matter of days (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mr Black is now the subject of a probe over the alleged misconduct, which took place on Sunday, October 12. He has worked at the BBC for nearly 20 years.

Sources told the Mail on Sunday that the presenter had been unhappy that the news programme was pushed back by half an hour from 7pm because of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Reporting Scotland started at 7:30pm instead of its usual time. The central banner in the studio which says ‘Reporting Scotland News at Seven’ had a piece of paper with the number ‘30’ stuck beside it.

A BBC source told the Mail on Sunday: “Some viewers or outsiders may see this as a cheeky sign or a joke, but it's a big no-no in the industry. The studio should not be defaced at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The worst thing in all this is that it went out on air and was broadcast. The bosses were absolutely furious. Nobody found it funny. It is completely unacceptable.

“[Andrew was] told the following day he was being taken off air while it was probed.”

Mr Black has not returned to present any TV or radio programmes in the three weeks since. He was also a presenter on BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, the Sunday Show and Good Morning Scotland.

It came just days after BBC Scotland suspended long-standing radio host Ms Adams over alleged bullying complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Adams - who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women - was taken off her morning radio programme last month. She appeared on Loose Women on Friday for the first time since being removed from BBC Scotland.

Ms Adams said she has yet to be presented with the complaints from the BBC but has denied allegations that she shouted and screamed at junior colleagues.

She said in a statement released on her behalf last weekend: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Ms Adams said that an incident on 8 October where she is alleged to have "stormed out” of a meeting that was taking place “categorically did not happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “There was certainly no shouting on my part; it's not my style.”

The alleged incident is reported to have taken during a debriefing session at BBC Scotland attended by Ms Adams, the newly appointed BBC Scotland head of radio, Victoria Easton Riley, and other members of staff.

In the statement, Ms Adams went on: “I have been inundated with messages of support from people who I have dealt with both personally and professionally over the decades, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

BBC Scotland said: “We don't comment on individuals.”