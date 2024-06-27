Seen on TV: New shopping channel is taken off Sky and Freeview after 'tech completely failed us'
Seen on TV launched on Freeview and Sky on June 10 as a shopping channel with demonstrations of products. However, after only days on air, it has hit difficulties - and has stopped broadcasting.
It had been on Freeview channel 79, Sky channel 682 and Freesat channel 814.
Messages posted to its Facebook page say it has been beset with technical difficulties... but as well as broadcasting troubles, the messages now say that they have “lost access to our business email addresses, most importantly our customer service address”. The admin of the Facebook page has promised to deal with any customer queries.
A recent message, from Tuesday, reads: “Hi all, so just to put let you know what has been happening behind the scenes. We have been radio silent which probably wasn’t the best thing to do.
“But when you’re in an awful situation, sometimes you need to take some time to process before you react. We came off air initially to protect our staff and try and get things in order. All extremely frustrating but still trying to stay positive.
“This lunch time our tech completely failed us. Our small tech team have been working on it all day. Some, just friends from the industry who just wanted to help us out in a terrible situation. All we wanted to do was try and create a live shopping channel and bring back some of the old tv joy so many of us were missing. We are still trying and will continue to do so.”
The admins said that Sky, Freeview and Freesat won’t let a channel “stay on black” for too long - meaning that is the reason behind the disappearance. Orders are still, apparently, being sent out.
