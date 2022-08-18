Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heroine of the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law claims her role provides audience members with “hyper-awareness and autonomy.”

Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular green superhero, described the plot of the nine-part Disney series as “very prescient.”

The actress co-stars with Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, as well as British actors Benedict Wong and Jameela Jamil.

Jennifer Walters, Banner’s cousin, must navigate the challenging life of a single, 30-something woman who is also a six-foot-seven super-powered Hulk in She-Hulk.

But where have you seen that face before? Maybe you recognise a certain actor, but can’t quite place them?

Never fear, we’re here to help, with a rundown of what you might have seen the major players of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Maslany is a Canadian actress best known for her roles in the science fiction thriller television series Orphan Black, for which she received an Emmy Award in 2016, two Critics’ Choice Awards in 2013 and 2014, and five Canadian Screen Awards between 2014 and 2018.

She is the first Canadian to win an Emmy for acting in a Canadian series in a major dramatic category.

Maslany has also appeared in television shows such as The Nativity in 2010 and Perry Mason in 2020. Her notable film roles include those in Eastern Promises (2007), Stronger (2017), and Destroyer (2018).

Jameela Jamil as Titania

English comedian, actress, presenter, and activist Jamil began her career on Channel 4, where she hosted a pop culture series in the T4 strand from 2009 to 2012.

She later became the radio host of The Official Chart and co-hosted The Official Chart Update on BBC Radio 1 with Scott Mills, and was the BBC Radio 1 chart show’s first solo female presenter.

Jamil moved to the United States in 2016 to pursue a career in acting. She is best known for her roles as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place, the host of the TBS late night game show The Misery Index, and as one of the judges on the voguing reality competition show, Legendary.

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

American comedian and actress Goganza first got her break hosting comedic daily pop culture recap show The Morning After, and was a regular on ABC sitcom Mixology.

She has also appeared in numerous other television shows, including Kidding - in which she starred alongside Jim Carrey, whom she dated between 2018 and 2019 - and HBO’s Room 104.

In 2019, she had a role in Paul Rudd’s series Living with Yourself, and she portrays "the Angry Young Congresswoman" Anabela Ysidro-Campos, also known as simply AYC (a character based on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) in Netflix’s satirical space comedy, Space Force.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk

Ruffalo, an American actor and environmental activist, began acting in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with roles in the romantic comedies 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven, as well as the thrillers In the Cut, Zodiac, and Shutter Island.

Ruffalo rose to international prominence as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, with his first appearance in 2012’s The Avengers.

Ruffalo received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his roles as a sperm donor in the comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right, Dave Schultz in the biopic Foxcatcher, and Michael Rezendes in the drama Spotlight.

Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese

American actor Segarra is known for his roles on the television series Sirens and Arrow, while other television credits include Chicago P.D. and Orange Is the New Black.

Jon Bass as Todd

Bass is perhaps best known for playing Ronnie Greenbaum in the film version of Baywatch, along with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

In 2014, he played a small role in the HBO comedy series Girls, and then had minor guest roles in The Newsroom and House of Lies.

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book

Actress and singer Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Her other Broadway credits include Nettie Harris in the original Broadway cast of The Colour Purple, and Mimi Marquez in Rent.

She has portrayed many roles on television, including Geneva Pine on The Good Wife, and in 2021 she received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton.

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination

English actor Roth began acting in films and television series in the 1980s, and was among a group of prominent British actors of the era, the "Brit Pack".

Roth collaborated with Quentin Tarantino on several films, such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.