Attorney at Law is the eighth series in the MCU, and is based on the comic book character who debuted in 1980

Kevin Feige and Tatiana Maslany have debuted the first full trailer for upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk.

First shown off at The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation, the trailer showcases a lot of what the series will be about, and touches on some major story points.

Oh, and we also get to see She-Hulk holding her Tinder date in her arms like a baby. So there’s that.

But when will the series be out, and who stars in it?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk (or, to give it its full title, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’) is a new live-action Marvel series coming to Disney+.

It stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a single attorney in her 30s who specialises in cases involving superhumans, and who also sporadically becomes the 6-foot-7 green superhero, She-Hulk.

The show was created by Jessica Gao, who worked on Season 3 of Rick and Morty (and wrote the infamous ‘Pickle Rick’ episode), and has written for Silicon Valley and Robot Chicken, among others.

As the title suggests, the series is based on the Marvel character She-Hulk, who first appeared in comic form in 1980.

Walters gets her transformative powers from an emergency blood transfusion she received from her cousin Bruce Banner (the ‘original’ Hulk) following an injury, and acquires a milder version of his condition.

(Images: Marvel Studios)

So while she becomes a large, powerful, green-hued version of herself, unlike Banner she largely retains her personality, in particular the majority of her intelligence and emotional control.

The series is likely to lean even more towards comedy than other Marvel projects, as in the comics, She-Hulk often breaks the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags.

She-Hulk will be the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

Who’s in the cast?

Alongside Tatiana Maslany (who has also starred in Perry Mason and appeared opposite Nicole Kidman in 2018 film, Destroyer) in the title role, She-Hulk features a wealth of talented actors.

Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to be making the jump from the big screen to the small to reprise his role as Bruce Banner (his green alter-ego will be known as “Smart Hulk” in the show).

Oscar-nominated actor Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight) will be playing Emil Blonsky, a Russian-born former Royal Marines officer who is able to transform into a humanoid monster known as “Abomination” through a combination of a super soldier serum and gamma radiation.

Doctor Strange fans will recognise Benedict Wong (Annihilation, The Martian) as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme seen in both Strange’s first film, and the recently released Multiverse of Madness.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

American comedian and actress Ginger Gonzaga - who had roles in Paul Rudd's series Living with Yourself, and 2020 satirical space comedy Space Force - will play Nikki, Jennifer Walters’ best friend.

English actress and presenter Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will play Titania, a rival of She-Hulk with incredible strength, while Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamiltion) plays Amelia.

Additionally, Josh Segarra (Arrow), Jon Bass (Baywatch 2017), Anais Almonte, and Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks) have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ex-WWE wrestler David Otunga will also appear as one of Walters' dates.

When can I watch it?

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 17th August.

It will consist of nine, 30-minute episodes.