Sir Michael Parkinson, more than just a household name in the UK, has died aged 88

Celebrated talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died after a short illness at the age of 88, his family confirmed this morning. A statement from his family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

To say that “Parky” was a household name would be an incredible understatement; he, much akin to Terry Wogan, became not only a British institution but a cultural icon with his memorable interviews with his personal favourite interviewee, Muhammed Ali, “that” chat with Meg Ryan and being the star of BBC’s controversial 1992 Halloween special, “Ghost Watch.”

Born in 1935 in Cudworth, South Yorkshire and raised by a miner father, he developed a strong affinity for cricket. Despite obtaining only two O-Levels (the equivalent of today’s A Levels), he secured a job compiling sports results at a local newspaper. After a stint in the British army, he transitioned into journalism, working for the Manchester Guardian and later the Daily Express in London.

Parkinson's contributions to media were recognized with a CBE in 2000 and a knighthood in 2008. Notably, he openly shared his battle with prostate cancer, undergoing radiotherapy treatment in 2013 and receiving the all-clear from doctors two years later.

Who was Sir Michael Parkinson’s wife?

Chat show Television Host Michael Parkinson (r) with wife Mary at a celebrity cricket match at Brae on August 7th, 1994 in Maidenhead, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Sir Michael Parkinson's wife was Mary Parkinson (née Heneghan). They got married in 1959. Mary Parkinson is a British journalist and television presenter, having been mostly known for her appearances on “Through The Keyhole”.

She was born on 16 July 1936 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire and met Michael Parkinson on the top deck of a bus in Doncaster. They were married for 60 years until Sir Michael Parkinson's death.

How many children does Michael Parkinson have?